29 aprile 2018

Silverstone, 29 April 2018 - Christophe Hurni, Ingvar Mattsson, Nicklas Nielsen and Chris Froggatt won on the second day of the Round 2 of the Ferrari Challenge Europe 2018 at Silverstone, UK. Coppa Shell. The day once again kicked off with the Coppa Shell race, which offered lots of thrills and excitement. It was chaos at turn one with an accident involving Jean-Claude Saada (Rossocorsa), Manuela Gostner (Ineco-MP Racing), Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), Rick Lovat (Octane 126) and Murat Cuhadaroglu (Kessel Racing). The Safety Car was needed for four laps until the track could be cleared of damaged cars. At the restart Christophe Hurni immediately took the lead at the wheel of the 488 Challenge of Team Zenith Sion-Lausanne, followed by Race-1 winner, Vladimir Hladik (Baron Motorsport), and Erich Prinoth (Ineco-MP Racing). In the final stages of the race Prinoth was able to overtake the Czech rival and to get a seconda place that keeps the Italian at the top of the standings. After her accident at the start Manuela Gostner was the star of a great comeback: she was able to climb from last to seventh place saving a very difficult afternoon. Shell Am. Sweden's Ingvar Mattsson totally dominated the Shell Am class, leading from qualifying. The winner of Race-1 at Mugello beat Germany's Alexander Nussbaumer (Formula Racing) and Per Nielsen (Baron Motorsport), who fought a race-long duel for second place. However, at the end Nielsen was penalised for overtaking during the Safety Car period, thus losing third place to Giuseppe Ramelli (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing), who repeated Saturday's placing. Trofeo Pirelli. The Trofeo Pirelli race kicked off in the second half of the afternoon on a track that was dry but swept by strong gusts of wind. Nicklas Nielsen pulled off a phenomenal start. The Danish Formula Racing driver passed Saturday's winner, Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126), on the first curve and started to lap very quickly, repeatedly clocking the fastest time. Behind the first two, the 488 Challenge of Henry Hassid (Charles Pozzi) and Sam Smeeth (Ferrari GB) fought a great battle. The British 2016 Pirelli Am champion tried everything, but in the end had to settle for fourth. Pirelli Am. Once again, the Pirelli Am class saw an all-British fight: championship leader Chris Froggatt was given a hard time by his Ferrari GB teammate Jack Brown, who dominated qualifying. Starting from pole, Brown took advantage of Froggatt's bad start, which saw him in fourth in the early laps before he set off on a frenetic comeback. Froggatt soon passed Denmark's Christian Overgaard (Baron Motorsport) and Sweden's Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) in pursuit of Brown. Froggatt overtook him eight minutes from the end, to make it an extraordinary double triumph over the weekend. Round 3 will take place in two weeks at Spa-Francorchamps, as part of the European Ferrari Racing Days.