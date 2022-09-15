Ferrari Challenge Europe and UK on the track at Silverstone

After the summer break, the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli returns on the track for the fifth round of the season at the Silverstone circuit. Coupled with the European series on the historic Northamptonshire county track, notoriously one of the fastest in motorsport, will be the final round of the British championship of the Prancing Horse single-marque series, where the champions will be proclaimed. A 51-strong field of Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars are on the entry list for the event on British soil.

Trofeo Pirelli Europe. The competition is still wide open in the main class of the European series, with John Wartique (FML - D2P) still harbouring title hopes with three rounds to go, 29 points in the standings behind Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx), the prominent protagonist of the 30th season of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. Tagging along will be the young Finn Luka Nurmi (Formula Racing), overall champion of the class in 2021, who trails his Belgian rival by 11 points as he goes in search of a maiden season win.

In the Am class, with seven wins out of eight races in 2022, Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes - IB Fast) is the firm favourite to secure the championship. Behind, Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors), Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing) and Arno Dahlmeyer (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) are trying to keep hopes of a comeback alive in a very closely-fought group which arrives at the start-line separated by a mere 10 points.

Coppa Shell Europe. The double-win at the most recent round at Hockenheim in July has allowed newcomer Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT) an advantage in the overall standings, which he leads 26 points clear of Axel Sartingen (Lueg Sportivo - Herter Racing) and 30 of Roman Ziemian (FML - D2P). Slightly further adrift is Manuela Gostner (CDP - MP Racing) whose performances continue to improve and who is determined to get back into the battle for the final podium.

The Am class in the Silverstone round has once again confirmed itself to be the most crowded, as well as the one with the most unpredictable outcome. Indeed, only 25 points separate the top five in the rankings, led for the time being by Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport) on 74 points. In hot pursuit, with 10 points less, is Sweden’s Joakim Olander (Scuderia Autoropa), just one point ahead of Christian Herdt-Wipper (Saggio München), who won both races on the home circuit of Hockenheim. Another German, Martinus Richter (MERTEL Motorsport Racing), occupies fourth position some 19 points behind the leader, trailing Andreas König (Scuderia GT) by 5 points.

Trofeo Pirelli UK. The top three in the general standings will battle out the British title, led by Lucky Khera (Graypaul Birmingham) on 111 points, very much on fire after the double-win at the Brands Hatch circuit in early September. Out to challenge him will be Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) and H. Sikkens (HR Owen London), as they have done throughout the season, currently holding 19 and 21 points respectively.

Coppa Shell UK. It is still anyone’s guess in the class where Jason Ambrose (Dick Lovett Swindon), who appeared to be cruising towards the title after four consecutive wins, before slowing in the most recent outing. This happened thanks to newcomer Carl Cavers (Graypaul Nottingham) and Paul Rogers (JCT600 Leeds), who with a win and a third place at Brands Hatch moved up into second place, 11 points behind the leader. In third place, 27 points behind the leader, is Paul Simmerson (Graypaul Birmingham).

Programme. The Silverstone circuit schedule sees an intense weekend for the Ferrari Challenge Europe, after Friday’s testing, with qualifying on Saturday 17 at 9 a.m. for the Coppa Shell and 9.45 a.m. for the Trofeo Pirelli, with Race-1 at 2 and 3.10 p.m. respectively, over the traditional 30-minute distance. Sunday 18 will have an identical programme. Qualifying and races of the European series will be broadcast live, free of charge, with commentary in English on Ferrari’s YouTube channel.

For the UK series, after Friday’s free practice, qualifying for Race-1 will be held on Saturday at 11.15 a.m. with the race itself getting the green flag at 4.20 p.m. and a repeated schedule on Sunday. There will be a chance to watch the live broadcast on the Ferrari Races YouTube channel as well as at: https://www.ferrari.com/it-IT/corse-clienti/live. All times are local.