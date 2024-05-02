Ferrari Challenge Europe: 70 entries line up at Mugello

An entry list with no fewer than 70 cars kicks off the 2024 Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe season at the Mugello Circuit this weekend, one of the longest running, most competitive and highly regarded single-marque championships, which arrives at the Scarperia circuit for the 43rd time in its history (16 of which at the Finali Mondiali).

Tremendous anticipation surrounds the European debut of the Ferrari 296 Challenge, marking the ninth car to join the series in its 32 editions. Notably, it's the first to be equipped with a 700 hp V6 engine, boasting a specific power output of 234 hp per litre.

Drivers will be allocated to five separate classes: Trofeo Pirelli and Am remain as always, alongside Coppa Shell and Am. Additionally, the introduction of the 488 Challenge Evo will create a new category tailored to those racing in this model. In each class, there will be a blend of promising young motorsport talents and gentleman drivers, prepared to compete across six rounds on some of the most iconic circuits of the Old Continent. The season will culminate at the Finali Mondiali at Imola in October.

Trofeo Pirelli. A large line-up of talented young drivers will vie for victory in the main Ferrari Challenge classes, aspiring to follow in the footsteps of champions like Nicklas Nielsen and Thomas Neubauer. These drivers – having made their mark with notable performances in the Prancing Horse single-marque series – have now risen to prominence in major closed-wheel championships as official drivers representing the Maranello manufacturer. Among the participants in the first round will be young Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst), reigning champion of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli UK, who has already taken part in the first round of the British series at Brands Hatch. Joining the grid for the first time is Jean-Luc D'Auria, driver for the Emil Frey Racing team. D'Auria shares other motorsport commitments with the Emil Frey Racing team for Ferrari.

Amongst them are seasoned campaigners like Tuscan driver Max Mugelli (CDP - Eureka Competition), Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team), boasting five Ferrari Challenge titles from 2008 to 2013, Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport), and Franz Engstler (Gohm Motorsport - Engstler). Engstler, who clinched two titles in two years in the Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli Am series, now sets his sights on success in the championship's top class.

Among the Am drivers, several key figures from the last edition will be at the start, including the German Hanno Laskowski (Emil Frey Racing) and Marco Zanasi (CDP - Pinetti Motorsport) determined to take over Engstler's inheritance, alongside a large group of newcomers, such as young Laura Villars (Zénith Scuderia).

Coppa Shell. It will be a battle of familiar faces and new recruits in the Coppa Shell category as well. Among others, Manuela Gostner (Ineco - Reparto Corse RAM), the winner of the Le Mans round in 2023, Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport - Haupt Racing Team), James Weiland (Rossocorsa), who has already made a mark in this year's Japan and North America series, and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing), making his 20th appearance in the Ferrari Challenge, will be on the grid. Additionally, Motohiko Isozaki (Cornes Motors Shiba), the 2023 Am class winner, will also be competing.

The Am class features 19 entries, with the most represented nationalities being four Italians and three Germans. Drivers from a total of 13 countries will be competing in this category.

488 Challenge Evo. Eight drivers competing in the Mugello round have opted to face the season with the 488 Challenge Evo. They will constitute a distinct class and will take to the track alongside their Coppa Shell counterparts on the track.

Ferrari 296 Challenge. The Ferrari 296 Challenge, unveiled at the Finali Mondiali last October at Mugello, marks the ninth car to join the Prancing Horse single-marque series. Having made its debut in the North American series last weekend in Texas at the Circuit Of The Americas, it is now gearing up for its European series debut. The competition version, derived from the 296 GTB road car, is equipped with a de-hybridised engine, devoid of the electric motor and high-voltage battery. This decision has resulted in a dry weight of 1,330 kilogrammes and an increase in power.

Programme. After free practice sessions on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, the weekend gets underway on Saturday, 4 May with qualifying sessions for the Coppa Shell & 488 at 9.00 a.m., the Trofeo Pirelli & Am at 10.00 a.m. and the Coppa Shell Am at 11.00 a.m. The first 30-minute races (+1 lap) will be held in the same sequence of classes at 2 p.m., 3.10 p.m. and 4.20 p.m. On Sunday 5 May the programme will be repeated at the same times. Qualifying and races from Mugello will be streamed on live.ferrari.com and on the official Ferrari YouTube channel with commentary in English (times indicated are local).