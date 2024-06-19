Jerez hosts the third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe

After the thrilling races at Balaton, engines are revving again for the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, which this weekend heads to the Circuito de Jerez in southern Spain for the third round, marking a return to the venue after an eight-year hiatus. The 4,423-metre Iberian track will see the new Ferrari 296 Challenge cars in contention across the traditional four classes of the Prancing Horse’s single-marque series, alongside the 488 Challenge Evo class. There is great anticipation for the Spanish round, which is set to better define the championship hierarchy and standings as we approach the halfway mark of the season.

Trofeo Pirelli. The Hungarian event spotlighted the Italian driver Giacomo Altoè (Emil Frey Racing), who achieved two victories, two fastest laps, and a pole position, propelling him to third in the standings, just 12 points behind the current leader, Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa). Between these promising young drivers is Philipp Baron (Gohm Motorsport – Baron Racing Team), only two points off the top, with a pair of second-place finishes at Balaton and two pole positions this season. Returning after missing Hungary is the German Luca Ludwig (MERTEL Motorsport), who impressed at Mugello.

In the Am class, a tight duel is unfolding, with Hendrik Viol (Scuderia Praha Racing) leading on 53 points, having achieved 4 podium finishes in 4 races, ahead of an on-form Marco Zanasi (CDP – Pinetti Motorsport), the winner of Race-2 at Balaton, on 51 points. The British driver Andrew Morrow (Charles Hurst) and Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) remain in contention, despite being hampered by bad luck in Hungary.

Coppa Shell. A five-second penalty in the second race at Balaton thwarted Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) from claiming his second win of the season, but the Frenchman still leads the standings with 49 points. Following closely are the consistent John Dhillon (Graypaul Nottingham), Tibor Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), Alexander Nussbaumer (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team), and Andreas Ritzi (CDP – D&C Racing), who each clinched a victory in the two Hungarian races.

In Coppa Shell Am, newcomer Zois Skrimpias (Ineco – Reparto Corse RAM), with two wins under his belt, has built an 11-point lead over his nearest rival, Italian driver Andrea Levy (Rossocorsa). Levy heads a closely packed group including Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport – Haupt Racing Team), Eric Cheung (Formula Racing), Henrik Kamstrup (Formula Racing), and Paolo Scudieri (Sa.Mo.Car), all separated by few points.

Trofeo Pirelli 488. In the class reserved for drivers at the wheel of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo, thanks to the two victories at Balaton, Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) extends his lead in the overall standings ahead of Tommy Lindroth (Gohm Motorsport - Baron Racing Team) and Pino Frascaro (Rossocorsa).

Programme. The third round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe will feature the first qualifying session on Saturday, 22 June at 9 a.m. for Coppa Shell and Trofeo Pirelli 488, at 10 a.m. for Trofeo Pirelli and Trofeo Pirelli Am, and at 11 a.m. for Coppa Shell Am. The first races will start in the same order as the qualifying at 2 p.m., 3.15 p.m., and 4.30 p.m. The schedule remains the same for Sunday, 23 June. The qualifying sessions and races will be streamed with free access and English commentary on the live.ferrari.com website and the official Ferrari YouTube page.