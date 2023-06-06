Ferrari Challenge at Le Mans over 24 Hours weekend

Seventy-one 488 Challenge Evo cars are set to compete in round four of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe, which will run in France at the Circuit de la Sarthe as a support race to the Centenary 24 Hours.

This extraordinary figure underscores the exceptional nature of the event. Never before have so many Ferraris participated in a single one-make series race. The fourth round of the FIA WEC will offer a chance to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the first endurance race held at Le Mans in 1923. It will also mark the return of a Maranello car to this competition after 50 years. The 499P hybrid Hypercar will arrive fresh from three consecutive podiums in the first races of the season.

This will be the Prancing Horse series’ fifth visit to the French circuit in its 31 years. It will be the second time that the 488 Challenge Evos take centre stage, the first being in 2019 with Adam Carroll’s overall victory. The debut was in 2011 when both the 458 Challenges and F430 Challenges competed. The Ferrari 458 Challenge returned to Le Mans in 2013 and, in the Evo version, in 2016.

The 71 Ferrari Challenge cars will take to the track for free practice sessions on Wednesday 7 and Thursday 8, with qualifying on Friday 9 at 10.15 a. m., and the only race of the weekend, in which both Trofeo Pirelli and Coppa Shell drivers will compete, on Saturday 10 at 9.30 a. m., just hours before the start of the legendary 24 Hours.