Ferrari Challenge begins its 30th anniversary with Weekend in Texas

Ferrari Challenge makes its way to the Circuit of the Americas for its first racing weekend of the 2022 season. Returning after a brief hiatus, the 3.426-mile circuit has been home of the US Grand Prix since its construction was completed in 2012.

Bumper Grids Set Tone for 2022. An incredible grid of 62 Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars are ready for the green flag at Circuit of the Americas with many familiar faces and past champions returning for another season of competition. Of course, as always, they are joined by a hungry pack of drivers recently graduated from the Corso Pilota program who are eagerly awaiting their first racing weekend. Alongside series stalwarts such as Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) and Martin Burrowes (Ferrari of Quebec) are fast rising stars Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) and Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest). In Coppa Shell meanwhile, 37 examples of the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo will come together for the first contest of 2022. Some familiar names such as Roy Carroll (Foreign Cars Italia) and Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) will have to contend with a number of new additions, many of whom followed Ferrari’s ladder of driver development, Corso Pilota.

A Historic Gathering. As the debut round of Ferrari Challenge’s 30th anniversary, the Circuit of the Americas will be host to a very special gathering of historic Ferrari Challenge race cars. Sporting their original liveries of the period, one example of each of the cars used over the series’ 30 year history will be on display for the spectators and paddock to enjoy throughout the weekend.

Not only Challenge. Along with a bumper Ferrari Challenge grid, the Ferrari Challenge experience continues to grow deeper with its Club Challenge program. Offering drivers an opportunity to lap in any era of Ferrari Challenge race car, the program has steadily grown its participation. The weekend at Circuit of the Americas will see 19 drivers make use of the opportunity to lap their Ferrari Challenge race cars and also enjoy the same hospitality and amenities of the series competitors. Alongside them will be an additional eight participants in the Club Competizioni GT experience. Running in dedicated track sessions, these drivers will have the chance to use a wide range of Ferrari GT machinery in its intended environment – on the circuit. In fact, at Circuit of the Americas, six of the eight will make use of Ferrari’s 488 GT Modificata and its massive power and downforce for an unrivaled experience.