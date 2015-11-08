08 novembre 2015

Scarperia, 8 November – Matteo “Babalus” Santoponte will not easily forget this weekend on the Mugello hills. He took part in three races and won all three of them: an extraordinary harvest, which also brought with it the title of world champion in the must prestigious class, the Trofeo Pirelli. Mistake followed by comeback. At the start, Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) was able to take the lead, but released too long at the San Donato curve and left the track, allowing “Babalus” (Scuderia Autoropa) to squeeze by. At this point, the Italian driver was able to race without any worries while Grossmann started an aggressive comeback that saw him overtake Anassis, Vezzoni, Caso, Blancardi and, with 12 minute left in the race, Florian Merckx (Baron Service) who was later overtaken also by Max Blancardi (Octane 126). Only “Babalus” was able to withstand the charge of the German driver and European champion . The two drivers thus confirmed themselves as the absolute stars of this series. Total domination. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am Alessandro Vezzoni (Rossocorsa-Pellin Racing) confirmed his domination, coming ahead, once again, of his main rival throughout the season: the Swede Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa). Nicolas Sturzinger (Foitek Racing) came in third, after overtaking, in the final stretch, Andreas Segler (StileF Squadra Corse), another of the season's main players. The Ferrari Challenge now takes a break, but the engines will rev up again in late January on the occasion of the Ferrari Challenge North America in Daytona.