10 giugno 2016

Shanghai, 10 June, 2016 – The third round of the 2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific took place on the Shanghai International Circuit, China earlier today to kick off the very spectacular Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai. The field with 25 drivers harnessed the power of their 458 Challenge EVO cars on this famous F1 track to full effect in a breathtaking display of Ferrari’s sporting heritage. Trofeo Pirelli. Steve Wyatt, Renaldi Hutasoit and Florian Merckx continued their tight competition all the race. In the end, the 2015 Asia Pacific Champion Steve Wyatt starting from pole position got another win here with a race time of 31’30,292 to extend his lead on championship. Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia back to podium and got the second place while Florian Merckx continued his stable performance to achieve the fourth podium finish in last five races. Pirelli AM. Chinese driver Xin Jin claimed his first win this season across the finish line in first place following an assured performance. The battle of win in this group is between both Chinese drivers who performed better in hometown races while Ting Zheng also achieved his first podium in this championship. And Jeff Youn from Korea was the third in this group. Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell class, it was Chinese driver Huiling Han reclaimed first position after winning Race 1 in Abu Dhabi. Ken Seto from Japan continued his steak on second position with the fourth runner-up in five races. And another Chinese driver Liang Wang who improved hugely this season came in third. Schedule. Tomorrow Race 2 will start at 1:40pm local time as an important part of Ferrari Racing Days.