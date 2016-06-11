11 giugno 2016

Shanghai, 11 June 2016 – The third round of the 2016 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific ended its Race 2 in Shanghai International Circuit as a highlight of very successful 2016 Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai. With Ferrari F1 cars, 11 new hybrid Ferrari FXX K, some classic models including 330GT, Testarossa, 512 BBi and also limited edition such as Enzo, LaFerrari, F12tdf showing on this traditional F1 track, all 25 drivers and their 458 Challenge EVO lights on the passion among around 40000 Tifosi joining in this biggest event of Prancing Horse in Asia-Pacific area. Trofeo Pirelli. Again and again, it was a very competitive fight among Steve Wyatt, Renaldi Hutasoit and Florian Merckx. In Race 2, Renaldi Hutasoit from Indonesia starting from pole position finally back to the top on the podium, which help him to close the gap to championship leader Steve Wyatt. Belgian Florian Merckx made the fastest lap of Race 2 and came across the finish line only after winner while Steve Wyatt got the third place. Pirelli Am. Chinese driver Xin Jin extended his good feeling on this track and achieved a back-to-back win in both races of the third round. Chinese drivers looked to find some more advantage in their home race. Following the winner, Yanbin Xing and Ting Zheng became the second and the third in this group to pass the waving chequered flag. Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell class, it was Chinese driver Huiling Han that reclaimed first position after winning Race 1 yesterday at the Shanghai International Circuit. The same as Pirelli Am group, three Chinese drivers undertook the whole thing of podium. Liang Wang and Yuan Yang took the podium positions alongside Huiling Han. Schedule. The next round of the Ferrari Challenge APAC will be at Sepang, in Malaysia, from 5 to 7 August.