Ferrari Challenge Arrives at Daytona

27 gennaio 2018

Opening Round. Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli arrives at Daytona for the first round of the 2018 season. The longest running single-make series in the U.S. will make six stops throughout 2018 at iconic tracks across North America before heading to Monza for the Finali Mondiali in November. Drivers will again be competing in the 488 Challenge car. Derived from the road-going 488 GTB, the 488 Challenge car is the sixth model to run in the series established in 1992. After being unveiled at the Ferrari World Finals event at Daytona in 2016, the 488 Challenge returns to Daytona having captivated drivers with its 670 cv 3.9-liter turbocharged V8, improved handling and significantly re-worked aerodynamics. New Class Shakes up Competitive Order. Drivers face new competition up and down the grid as a fresh group of former 458 EVO owners have made the jump into the 488 Challenge car. Joe Rubbo (Ferrari of Long Island), our 2017 World Champion in 458 EVO, and Naveen Rao (Ferrari of San Diego) will resume their rivalry in the Trofeo Pirelli class. Brian Kaminsky (Ferrari of Long Island), Chris Carel (Ferrari of Westlake), Luis Perusquia (Ferrari of Tampa Bay) and Lance Cawley (Ferrari of Atlanta) will all resume their rivalries in the Coppa Shell class.