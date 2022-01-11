Ferrari Challenge APAC Continues at Dubai

The Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Asia Pacific will continue its UAE tour this week with Round 3 of the series taking place in Dubai. The second of the two events making up the Winter Series, which is also open to drivers from the other Prancing Horse championships, will see drivers competing at the Dubai Autodrome for what is set to be another thrilling round of races as they join the Dubai 24H weekend.

Continuing the action. Following last weekend’s action at Yas Marina Circuit, Abu Dhabi, drivers will take to the track once again as they face some tough competition from title rivals. All eyes will be on Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) to see if he can continue to lead the pack after winning all three races last weekend in the Trofeo Pirelli AM class. These will be the races to watch as we’ll see a strong rivalry amongst the Europeans, with Ange Barde of France (SF Cote d’Azur Cannes – IB Fast), H. Sikkens of the Netherlands (HR Owen) and fellow Dane Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing).



In the Coppa Shell class, Roman Ziemian (Al Tayer Motors) will fight to keep up the momentum after securing three wins during Round 2 at Yas Marina Circuit, but will be pitted against some serious talent in the form of teammates Jay Park and Andrew Moon (FMK) who will be looking to unseat the leader. On top of that, the trio will be joined by two “heavyweights” of the Coppa Shell class: Ernst Kirchmayr, 2021 champion of the European series and winner of the recent World Final in Mugello, and 2019 Coppa Shell Europe champion Tani Hanna will both be serious contenders for the win in Dubai Autodrome.



There will be fierce competition in the Coppa Shell AM class too, as drivers Rene Matera (Scuderia Praha) and Kirk Baerwaldt (Blackbird Concessionaries) continue to battle it out. Challenge North America representatives Brett Jacobson (Ferrari of Houston) and Lisa Clark (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) will be looking to join the podium fight too, while Mohamed Al Quamzi and Andrew Gilbert will be looking at another solid weekend after a spotless Challenge debut in Yas Marina last week.



Schedule. Official sessions will begin on Thursday with two qualifying sessions and Race 1, followed by Races 2 and 3 taking place on Friday.

