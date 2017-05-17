17 maggio 2017

Monterey, 17 May 2017 - The Ferrari 488 Challenge made its second continental debut, racing in North America at Laguna Seca, one of the world's most famous circuits. This followed its overall debut at Abu Dhabi in the Asia-Pacific championship. Legendary corners. The California track was a perfect setting for the 488 Challenge, which on legendary corners such as the Corkscrew and the Andretti Hairpin showed off all the features that make it a revolutionary car for a single-make championship. The drivers at the wheel of the Ferrari turbo with its 650 hp V8 engine, winner the International Engine of the Year award, were thrilled to take full advantage of its power and extraordinary driving torque on the ups and downs of the Californian track. Thirty-six cars. Thirty-six 488 Challenges raced at Laguna Seca in addition to the 18 in Asia. The car's European debut will take place next weekend at Valencia's Circuit Ricardo Tormo, which will feature 40 of the new cars. Over 100 488 Challenges are now in action if we also consider the ones used in the Corso Pilota activities.