10 giugno 2017

Zhejiang Shaoxing, 10 June, 2017 – The third round of the 2017 Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific took place on the Zhejiang International Circuit earlier today. The whole new circuit based in Shaoxing of Zhejiang Province in China. Including 13 Chinese drivers to race at hometown, the field with 28 drivers harnessed the power of their Ferrari Challenge racing cars on this new international class track to full effect in a breathtaking display of Ferrari's sporting heritage and Prancing Horse's spirit to make ongoing progress on the way to overcome one and another new challenge. With a 3.20-kilometer lap layout, the newly built Zhejiang International Circuit is the latest international class track in China. This very unique anti-clock circuit was built around a hill which brought its very challenge high-low design made it very demanding on technical and physical. Trofeo Pirelli. Italian driver Philippe Prette kept his outstanding status. Catching a third place and a first place in last race weekend in Shanghai, he started from pole position in this race and kept advantage in the whole course to be the first one to waving chequered flag which brought him a back-to-back win. Starting from front row as well, Zen Low from Malaysia had a clear start and then kept chasing the leader. With no more overtake chance, the Malaysian driver got second place in this race. And the third podium position came to Japanese driver Go Max who was just promoted from Pirelli AM to Trofeo Pirelli in this race weekend. Pirelli AM. Five drivers competed in Pirelli AM class this weekend among which local hero Jia Xu matched high expectation and won in this class. In the Race-1, the Chinese driver kept very strong pace even better than those of some drivers from higher class. Ken Seto from Japan and Eric Yeo from Malaysia was the second and the third in this class. Trofeo Pirelli 458. Seven drivers competed in this class with their Ferrari 458 Challenge EVO cars. Very popular local driver Min Xiao had an accident at the start and retired quite sadly. In the end, Australian driver Martin Berry kept his winning trend. Hidehiko Hagiwara from Japan was the runner-up and Chinese driver Sky Chen caught the last position on the podium. Coppa Shell. In the Coppa Shell, there was also an accident in first lap. Chinese driver Eric Zang who performed quite well in last round started from pole position in this class while he retired very regrettably cause of the start accident. Charles Chan from Hong Kong showed great race pace crossing the finish line firstly and got his first win in Ferrari Challenge series. Hideo Honda and Makoto Fujiwara both from Japan got the second place and the third place. While Hideo Honda is also the winner of Gentlemen Cup, Kanthicha Chimsiri from Thailand kept the Ladies' Cup.