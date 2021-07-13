Fast Lane: Nicolò Rosi

Second season at Ferrari Challenge, what are your goals?

“I feel I am a lot better since my debut last season: I am happy with the progress I’ve made, and my goal is to continue like this. I still have a long way to go, and I am really curious to see what I can achieve this year: I see this season as a turning point, and first and foremost, I want to prove many things to myself".

How would you describe yourself as a driver?

“It’s hard to say because I’m still maturing. I built up experience in Club Challenge and the few races I ran last year. At the moment, I can only say that I feel really comfortable and I am delighted to take part in the Ferrari Challenge. As I said, I still have to grow and improve, and this season will allow me to gain even more experience”.

How do you approach a race?

“First of all, I try to familiarise myself with the track, its turns and straights. To do this, I use simulators that allow me to go on a virtual tour of the circuit”.

Do you follow any specific training?

“I pay a lot of attention to nutrition and training to prepare myself physically for the efforts I will need to make in a race. Furthermore,for me it is essential to free my mind, relax and achieve the right level of concentration”.

What is your favourite circuit?

“That’s a tough question! I would say there are two: First of all Imola, a track that exudes a unique charm, that oozes history, and I love every single yard of this circuit. The other is Portimão: it is very different to Imola but exhilarating. On the eve of my first race, I had loads of expectations: all of which were exceeded just when I stepped out onto the track. Really fun. I remember every inch of that circuit”.



