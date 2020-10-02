Fast Lane: Hanno Laskowski

This time “Fast Lane” meets German newcomer Hanno Laskowski who has decided to embark on a new sporting adventure in the Prancing Horse single-marque series. The driver in the Riller & Schnauck livery fills us in on why he made the choice.

This is your rookie year in the Ferrari Challenge: how did the idea of ​​racing in this series come about?

“I love motorsport and I wanted to try my hand in this world: the Ferrari Challenge is a great environment. Besides, I have always loved Ferrari”.

After the learning process of the opening rounds, how do you feel about the general level of the participants?

“Much higher than I expected! They are all very fast and the competition is really fierce. But that’s why each event offers maximum fun and great thrills”.

How does the wait before a race make you feel?

“Before the start I try not to do anything special and to spend as little time as possible in the car, at most ten minutes. It's my debut season and before the green light so many new things are happening to me. That’s why I try to clear my mind and find the concentration and get everything straightened out”.

How do you build up to the race?

“I try to reach the location a couple of days before the event, to enjoy the days as a kind of vacation and savour the environment and the city. It’s my way of getting prepared for the sporting event”.

What's your favourite circuit?

"Before starting my adventure, I was looking forward to racing in Portimão. Now, after having raced in a few places, my favourite is undoubtedly Mugello. It's spectacular, you reach crazy speeds and it's very technical. It’s my absolute favourite! In Germany, my home country, the Nürburgring is unrivalled. I would like to have the opportunity to race there one day, perhaps with a Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo”.