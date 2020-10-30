Fast Lane: Frederik Espersen

“Fast Lane” hosts the Dane Frederik Espersen. We met him on the “hot” track of Barcelona for the second round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. In his second season in the colours of Baron Motorsport, the Dane is the youngest driver in the series, but his age doesn’t worry him. He is determined to put the experience gained in his first year of apprenticeship in the Prancing Horse one-make series into practice.

“I’m going to give my utmost and I’ll do my best to investigate the new Evo. There are many new features, so it’ll be a bit like starting from scratch. However, I’ll bring with me everything I learned last year and I’ll continue to try to improve”.

Which is your favourite circuit and which one do you expect to cause you the most trouble?

“The way things turned out over the weekend in Spain, I’d say that Barcelona is not really my favourite circuit... I very much like Mugello, where the Finali Mondiali were held last year, and I had a great time”.

What technical innovations do you particularly like about the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo?

“Control of the car and ease of driving. I found some differences in tyre management: they are different, and I still have to learn how to make the most of the grip over distance”.

What race have you been most excited about since you started racing?

“The best experience I had was at Spielberg in Austria, where I first made the podium. I finished in second place, and it was fantastic. It felt good because I knew I’d worked hard, that I’d pushed to the limit. I felt satisfied because I could see that I’d made significant progress”.

Do you like music? Is it a tool you use to motivate yourself before you go on track?

“Listening to music before a race doesn’t help me. On the contrary... I don’t know why, but I get the opposite effect, it agitates me. So, I avoid listening to it before I race. Anyway, I love music and to show how just far I can take it; last year I skipped the Nürburgring round to attend a concert. I didn’t want to miss out on that experience with my friends”.