Face-to-face with Eliseo Donno

Eliseo Donno’s 2022 campaign featured two victories, a third place and a brilliant but unlucky performance at the Finali Mondiali in Imola. He starts as one of the Trofeo Pirelli favourites in his second season in the Prancing Horse one-make series.

“I am more experienced and much more aware of my abilities,” said Eliseo from the paddock in Valencia. “Last year, I was very anxious because it was an enormous career leap to move from the karting world to a car like the 488 Challenge Evo and such an important championship with so much media coverage. I’m more experienced today, and I’d say that the anxiety has disappeared”.

How do you find the Ferrari Challenge world?

“I am delighted to compete in this beautiful championship again because I had a brilliant debut last year. I love the environment, and it’s amazing and a real honour to be here for my Ferrari family and me. The Radicci Automobili team is very experienced, and I also felt immediately at ease in human terms. I am very confident, also because of my positive first impressions”.

How have you prepared over these months?

“We did the tests here in Valencia and Barcelona to find the right chemistry with the team and the car, while physically I trained with my coach. I also did a lot on the simulator, which helped me learn about this track”.

How do you like the Valencia circuit?

“I like it because, despite the differences, it reminds me of a kart track. This is the world I’m from, where you can ride a lot on the kerbs. It’s lovely, even if it is not one of my all-time favourites”.

Looking ahead to the season, which events are you most looking forward to?

“I think the Mugello track suits me best. Indeed, last year I won my first race in the Ferrari Challenge. After that, I’m eagerly awaiting the Le Mans and Spa outings, where I’m yet to do any testing, but already in the simulator, you can feel what it’s like to go fast, and it’s a complete track”.