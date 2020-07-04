Fabienne Wohlwend takes first pole of 2020

Imola 04 luglio 2020

Pole position went to a woman driver in the first round of the 2020 season of the Ferrari Challenge. Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126) set the fastest lap in the Trofeo Pirelli, stopping the clock at 1:43.341, just 92 thousandths of a second ahead of Emanuele Maria Tabacchi (Rossocorsa). The two enjoyed a lively and closely fought contest, at least until Tabacchi was forced to finish the session early. Third place went to Michelle Gatting (Niki Hasler), making her debut in the Prancing Horse one-make series. Frenchman Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage), who had dominated the previous free practice sessions, failed to finish because of a run-off track on his first lap and so will start from the back of the grid. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Frederik Paulsen (Formula Racing) secured pole with a time of 1:44.634, ahead of Matúš Vyboh (Scuderia Praha) who battled to the last to wrest the fastest lap time from the Dane. Third place went to Oliver Grotz (Formula Racing). The red flag came out twice during the thirty-minute session.