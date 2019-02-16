F2004 returns to site of memorable one-two

Sakhir 16 febbraio 2019

One image etched into the history of the Bahrain circuit is that of Michael Schumacher crossing the finish line in first at the wheel of his F2004, followed by teammate Rubens Barrichello. This victory came in the first edition of the Grand Prix held among the desert dunes. Absolute domination. The two Ferrari cars, which had monopolised the front row in Saturday's qualifying session, were unrivalled during the race, dominating it from first to last. The F2004 was the most successful single-seater in the history of the Prancing Horse. It was the car in which Michael Schumacher won his seventh driver's title and Ferrari its fourteenth manufacturers' championship. Unbeatable. This single-seater is one of the stars of Ferrari Racing Days in Bahrain. Its 865-plus hp V10 engine was key along with the chassis and aerodynamics to this fantastic car’s 15 wins out of 18 races.