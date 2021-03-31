F138, a special podium at Monza

The joy of the podium is indelibly etched in any driver's memory, especially when it is the one and only podium of Monza. This podium offers an incomparable view over a sea of red, cheering on the Ferrari drivers, whatever their position at the finish line. In 2013, after driving the F138 in the Italian Grand Prix, which is currently in progress at Monza, Fernando Alonso saw the passion that Ferrari fans display towards their favourites.





The Spaniard finished in second after starting from fifth on the grid. He passed Webber on the outside of the Roggia on lap three and his teammate Massa five laps later. Alonso ended the day between the Red Bulls of Sebastian Vettel, winner of the race, and Mark Webber, who, in the final stages, had tried and failed to get the better of the Ferrari driver. Felipe Massa came fourth, just off the podium.