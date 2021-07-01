F1 Clienti Masterclass, new frontier for track customers

The first session of the F1 Clienti Masterclass, a new F1 Clienti department initiative for Prancing Horse car owners, took place yesterday at Mugello.

The advice of the programme's two exceptional tutors, Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta, and the support of Corse Clienti and the Scuderia Ferrari technicians and engineers, allowed customers a more advanced use of their single-seaters, with a work programme comparable to that of a race weekend.



Customers had the chance to assess the different behaviours of the cars driven during a series of micro-sessions, analysing tyre pressure, aerodynamic balance and the effect of fuel load as a function of differing levels of tyre wear. The programme concluded with comparative tests between different differential settings and with practice starts, carried out in a way never seen before in the private tests on the F1 Clienti calendar.



Three single-seaters took to the track: an 150° Italia and an F138 driven by Fernando Alonso in 2011 and 2013, plus an F2008 that Felipe Massa drove in the world championship.



The second Masterclass will take place in September, while the F1 Clienti participants will meet from 16 to 18 July at the legendary Indianapolis circuit for the Ferrari Racing Days.

