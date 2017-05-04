Monza, 4 May 2017 – It was the first test day at Monza for the special customers of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti who, despite the rain, drove their cars around one of the world's most beautiful and certainly one of the most richly storied tracks. Forty-one single-seaters and covered wheel cars that can only be used on the track alternated at the National Circuit.

Unique cars. The Formula One cars at Monza included the best since the turn of the century but more besides. In addition to the F1-2000 and the F2001, there was also a F2004, a record beating single-seater that won 15 out of 18 races in the 2004 season, the year in which Schumacher won his seventh title and Ferrari its fourteenth. Joining the event were also some of the Scuderia Ferrari Clubs that took some pictures with the special tutors Marc Gené and Olivier Beretta.

The house of speed. The roar of Formula 1 engines is even more captivating on the track's long straights, because the cars can make the most of their power. The single-seaters rounding the Lesmo and legendary Parabolica corners also included the 412 T1 of Jean Alesi who nearly to broke his jinx with victory at Monza in 1994. The Frenchman was in the lead when he entered the pits for refuelling at the Italian Grand Prix. Only an issue robbed him of the victory he did finally record less than a year later in Canada.There were also appearances from the F2008, the winner of the Constructors title, two F150° Italias and an F138, the last generation of car not equipped with hybrid power units, the latter giving full voice to the 056 engine with its almost 800 hp.