F1 Clienti and XX Programmes put on show at Spa

Spa-Francorchamps 13 settembre 2020

The Ferrari Racing Days saw plenty of thrills and excitement during the weekend just ended at Spa-Francorchamps. A format packed with activities saw not only the Ferrari 488 Challenge Evo cars on track in the fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europa but also the cars of F1 Clienti and the XX Programmes. Unfortunately, travel restrictions due to the global health emergency limited the number of participants. However, there was plenty to enjoy on the Ardennes track. During the three days, three F1 Clienti single-seaters, the F1-89, the 248 F1 and the F2007 of Kimi Räikkönen, performed between the various sessions of the Ferrari one-make series. Räikkönen’s car claimed a fantastic victory in 2007 at Spa, complemented by a second place for Felipe Massa. Five XX Programmes cars tested themselves along the 7,004-metre Belgian track: two FXX-K Evos and three 599XX Evos. The latter with a six-litre V12 engine has an output of 750 hp at 9,000 rpm and a maximum torque of 700 Nm. It also comes with active, electronically controlled aerodynamics. These supercars will take to the track again in the next round at the Paul Ricard on 26 and 27 September.