F1 Clienti and XX Programme. Race car parade at Mugello

The 2021 Ferrari Finali Mondiali, set to take place at Mugello from 16 to 21 November, will be a chance to see the cars from F1 Clienti and XX Programme in action, after a thrilling season competing on some of Europe's top circuits, as well as Watkins Glen and Indianapolis.

F1 Clienti. An entry list of some ten single-seaters has been announced, the most recent of which - the F138 - was protagonist in the 2013 season. The F138s were driven by Felipe Massa and Fernando Alonso, with the latter claiming two wins in the Chinese and Spanish Grands Prix and several podium places, sealing the season’s runner-up spot. This, helped by Massa’s consistency, led Ferrari to third place in the constructors' championship.

Among the most exciting cars on display will undoubtedly be the F2007 in which Kimi Räikkönen won the 2007 season world title, clinching six wins in the process. Alongside the Finn, once again, was Felipe Massa, who brought home three more triumphs. One of the ‘more veteran’ cars at Mugello will be the 1989 F1-89, driven by Gerhard Berger and Nigel Mansell, the first Formula 1 car to use a semi-automatic sequential-style gearbox.

XX Programme. The winding, fascinating Tuscan circuit of Scarperia will put the high-tech XX Programme cars through their paces. The Clienti will be able to unleash the full power of the FXX-K Evo whose V12 engine is capable of delivering 1050 horsepower. Present too will be the FXX K with its aerodynamic thrust and the 599XX Evo, the extreme berlinetta version of the 599XX, which will also be on track at Mugello along with the FXX Evo and the FXX, which first launched the initiative back in 2005.