F1 Clienti and XX Programme on stage at Goodwood

The Prancing Horse is taking part in the 30th edition of the Goodwood Festival of Speed from Thursday 13th to Sunday 16th July. One of the stars of the event will be the Ferrari 499P, the Hypercar that won the 24 Hours of Le Mans and collected five podiums in as many races of the FIA WEC 2023, which will be exhibited together with other prototypes that have written the history of the Maranello company. Ferrari will also be displaying a variety of cars from the F1 Clienti and XX Programme, alongside several examples from the current road car range, including the Daytona SP3, SF90 Spider, 812 Competizione, 296 GTS and the Ferrari Roma.

F1 Clienti. The cars from the Maranello marque engaged in dynamic activities will leave the F1 Paddock, where they will remain on display for the entire duration of the event, on various occasions with Marc Gené, Scuderia Ferrari Ambassador and some customers at the wheel (Friday 14 July from 10.45am and 2.20pm; Saturday 15 from 12.35pm and 3.35pm; Sunday 16 from 10.35am and 1.15pm).

There are three single-seaters that will make their engine's melody resound with Prancing Horse drivers at the wheel. The Ferrari F60 raced in 2009 powered by a 2,398 cc V8 engine mated to a seven-speed gearbox. The name of the car paid homage to the Maranello company's 70th participation in the World Championship in the first season in which the regulations provided for the introduction of the energy recovery system known as KERS.

Also on stage will be two examples of the Ferrari SF71H (2018), the single-seater hybrid car that mounts a power unit consisting of a 1.6-litre V6 combustion engine, a motor-generator connected to the turbo (MGU-H) and two kinetic motor-generators connected to the transmission (MGU-K), the first Ferrari to adopt the 'Halo' driver protection system.

XX Programme. Two models will be in the spotlight in the UK and will be engaged in the dynamic activity; (Thursday 13 July from 4.40 p.m.; Friday 14 from 12.20 p.m. and 5.50 p.m.; Saturday 15 from 9.10 a.m. 4.20 p.m.; Sunday 16 from 11.15 a.m. 15.50 p.m.). Even the official drivers Antonio Giovinazzi and Miguel Molina will be at the wheel.

The Ferrari 599XX that mounts an iconic front-mounted V12 engine capable of unleashing 750 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque. And the Ferrari FXX-K Evo, the most recent of the Hypercars that can only be used on the track - not in competitive events -, the model that thanks to the adoption of the 6,262 cc 12-cylinder engine and the electric unit is able to deliver 1,050 hp with a torque of 900 Nm. (all times are local).