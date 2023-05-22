F1 Clienti and XX Programme at Temple of Speed

In round five of the season’s special calendar, the second in Italy after the Imola leg, Michael Schumacher’s F1-2000, winner of the Italian Grand Prix on the Monza circuit, will be one of the many cars on track. Monza was the site of the German driver’s third Italian GP victory, with the Prancing Horse in a fantastic season when he bagged nine wins and the World Championship title. The 2000 championship will mainly be remembered for the records: 170 points, 10 wins and 10 pole positions for Scuderia Ferrari. Besides the Drivers’ title, the Prancing Horse claimed the Manufacturers’ championship, thanks also to Rubens Barrichello’s contribution.

No fewer than thirty-three Ferrari supercars, developed for non-competitive track activities, will appear in the XX Programme. This extensive entry list includes fifteen FXX-K Evos, four FXX Ks, six 599XX Evos, two 599XXs, five FXX Evos and one FXX.