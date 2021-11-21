Endless thrills at the Ferrari Show

There was no shortage of emotion at the event that traditionally brings down the curtain on the Finali Mondiali. Some of the most iconic machines in Maranello's history took to the track at the Mugello circuit, historic models, the protagonists from the extraordinary GT season and the brand new Ferrari Daytona SP3, the essence of the racing spirit itself, which, while paying tribute to the past, projects the Prancing Horse into the future.

Introduced by the Bandierai di Castel San Barnaba flag-bearers, epitomizing Ferrari's strong bond with the territory, the eagerly awaited show provided its usual excitement and adrenaline for the many fans and enthusiasts from the Scuderia Ferrari Club who were allowed access to the circuit in accordance with safety regulations.

The on-track action got underway with the Formula 1 single-seaters: two F60s that were protagonists in the 2009 world championship and a 2017 SF70-H. Behind the wheel were the three champions Giancarlo Fisichella, Olivier Beretta and Andrea Bertolini, who set the show alight with overtaking moves, high-speed sprints, pit stops and burnouts.

Then came the turn of the GT competition cars, with a parade from the 2021 season protagonists – Ferrari’s most successful ever in the WEC, GTWC and DTM – with a passing parade and overtaking manoeuvres safely carried out by champions James Calado, Miguel Molina, Nicklas Nielsen, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Liam Lawson.

The grand finale was dedicated to the brand new Ferrari Daytona SP3, the second car to form part of the limited edition Icona series, whose design pays homage to those mid-rear engined V12 Ferrari Sport Prototypes that helped make the brand such a motorsport legend. And in a symbolic, fitting fashion, the new Daytona SP3 was accompanied around the Mugello bends by the 330 P3/4, the 330 P4 and the 412P which finished on the podium at the 1967 Daytona 24 Hours in the first race of the World Sport Prototype Championship.