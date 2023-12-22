Eliseo Donno: goal achieved

Eliseo Donno, an 18-year-old from Corigliano d’Otranto, has cultivated his childhood dream of becoming a driver, achieving it through karting and, since 2022, taking part in the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli. But Eliseo doesn’t just want to race, he wants to win, and he did it in his first full season contested in the Prancing Horse’s one-make series, in the main class, the Trofeo Pirelli.

“At the beginning of the season, the goal was to win the championship,” he said during the Finali Mondiali at Mugello that crowned him European champion, “even if the first races were difficult because I felt the pressure.”

Eliseo made a great start to the season, then set about handling it in the best possible way. “I felt I could win at Spa, in the penultimate round, because we managed to hold our own against Fleming. The track is fantastic, in my opinion the best and the most difficult, and it was important to pick up significant results in Belgium,” continued the Italian driver.

The numbers for success arrived at Mugello, after a close contest with the British Fleming, who tried to catch up in the second leg of the season: “I’m overjoyed. I have to thank my whole team, because they were all amazing.”