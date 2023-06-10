Driver quotes from Race 1 at Le Mans

Bence Valint, runner-up in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a very tough race with a long Safety Car entrance that didn’t allow me to be in the fight for the top spot. However, I am satisfied because I climbed two positions compared to yesterday’s qualifying and this allows me to collect some precious points towards the general standings.”

Eliseo Donno, third place in Trofeo Pirelli: “It was an eventful race with numerous collisions. It’s a shame I didn’t get a win, but I am happy with the result for the championship. I wish to thank the team for their work because they managed to sort out a problem in qualifying and this allowed me to set the second best time. Hopefully we can do better in the next round.”

