Ferrari logo
Ferrari logo
Search

    Driver comments of the Race-1 winners at Mugello

    2024 Mugello - Race 1

    Mugello 04 maggio 2024

    The opening races of the season at Mugello's Tuscany circuit saw the return of seasoned contenders alongside the emergence of new protagonists. The winners of Race 1 were Franz Engstler (Gohm Motorsport - Engstler) in the Trofeo Pirelli, Claus Zibrandtsen (Formula Racing) in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Tibor Valint (Scuderia Praha - Rossocorsa) in the Coppa Shell, Andreas König (Gohm Motorsport Haupt Racing Team) in the Coppa Shell Am, and Fabrizio Fontana (Formula Racing) in the 488 class. We gathered their thoughts fresh off the podium.

    FRANZ ENGSTLER - Trofeo Pirelli
    CLAUS ZIBRANDTSEN - Trofeo Pirelli AM
    TIBOR VALINT - Coppa Shell
    ANDREAS KÖNIG - Coppa Shell AM
    FABRIZIO FONTANA - 488 Class