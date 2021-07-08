Dream display for Ferrari at the Goodwood Festival of Speed

One of the most eagerly-awaited events for motoring enthusiasts, the Goodwood Festival of Speed, is back after a year's absence due to the pandemic.

GT. To mark the occasion, the British public will be able to feast their eyes on five new models from the road-going range, live in person, for the very first time: the Ferrari Roma, the Portofino M, the 812 GTS, the SF90 Stradale and the SF90 Spider. Also in action will be a Monza SP2, the F8 Tributo and an F8 Spider on the renowned Goodwood Hillclimb.

F1. In the usual tradition, there will be no shortage of racing models, past and present. On exhibition will be a 1950 166 MM Barchetta, a 375 'Grant Piston ring Special' that raced in the 1952 Indianapolis 500, a 1961 156 'Sharknose', a 250 GT SWB 'Breadvan' and a 1962 250 GTO. Drawing on the more recent past, there will also be several other Scuderia Ferrari models such as the 1952 500/625A, an F2007, an F60 and an SF70H.

Sport and GT3. Fans of Sport Prototypes and GT cars will be able to admire a 1970 512S driven by the legendary Mario Andretti, as well as three 488 GT3 Evo 2020 models that currently compete in the GT World Challenge Europe powered by AWS in the colours of Sky Tempesta Racing and DTM, with the AF Corse team cars in Red Bull and Alpha Tauri liveries.

Schedule. The Goodwood Festival of Speed will take place from 8-11 July.