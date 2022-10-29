Donno and Engstler triumph at Imola. Clarke and Musial Jr American series champions

The Europe and North America series of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli 2022 concluded today at the Autodromo Enzo and Dino Ferrari in Imola. Eyes are already turning to tomorrow and the eagerly awaited Finali Mondiali.

On the day the European championship saw young Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap) claim his second seasonal victory in the Trofeo Pirelli and yet another win for Coppa Shell champion Franz Engstler (Scuderia GT), the star-studded series crowned two more overall winners. Jeremy Clarke (Ferrari of Beverly Hills) took the Trofeo Pirelli title while Manny Franco (Ferrari Lake Forest) delivered an encore, and Dave Musial Jr. (Ferrari Lake Forest) secured the Am title after finishing third in today's outing won by Dylan Medler (The Collection).

Omar Balkissoon (Ferrari Fort Lauderdale) and Tony Davis (Continental Autosports) won the Am class in the Coppa Shell North America.

Trofeo Pirelli Europe. Eliseo Donno (CDP - Best Lap) clinched his second victory in the European series, outpacing Doriane Pin (Scuderia Niki - Iron Lynx) and Thomas Neubauer (Charles Pozzi - Courage). The Italian driver, who started from the front of the grid, weathered the champion’s attacks until the Safety Car came out to remove a car stuck in a dangerous spot, freezing the race to the finish line.

In the Am, Marco Pulcini (Al Tayer Motors) triumphed, taking advantage of Fons Scheltema’s (Kessel Racing) exit from the scene, penalised by a drive-through for a contact with another driver. Thus, the Italian confirmed second place in the final class standings, behind Ange Barde (SF Côte d’Azur Cannes - IB FAST), the already proclaimed winner. Nicolò Rosi (Kessel Racing), victorious in Race-1, sealed the third final place in the class. Christian Brunsborg (Formula Racing) and Hanno Laskowski (Riller & Schnauck - ZvO Racing) joined Pulcini on the podium in the season’s last race.



