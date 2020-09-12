Debut pole for Berg and repeat for Simoncic

Ernst-Albert Berg and Michael Simoncic emerged victorious from an exciting thirty-minute Race-1 qualifying session. The two will set off from pole in their respective Coppa Shell classes at Spa-Francorchamps in Belgium.

Coppa Shell. With a crescendo of fastest laps and the best time of 2:24.076, Ernst-Albert Berg (Penske Sportwagen Hamburg), making his season debut, overcame the top three in the overall standings to claim pole position for this afternoon's race. Despite a traffic snarl near the end, the German driver beat Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport) by 718 thousandths of a second. Kirchmayr was followed by the two Dutch drivers Roger Grouwels (Race Art – Kroymans) - leader of the overall standings - and Fons Scheltema (Kessel Racing). Thus, the scene is set for a very heated race.

Coppa Shell Am. Michael Simoncic (Baron Motorsport) repeated the pole position he took a fortnight ago at Mugello with an excellent time of 2:27.052 that gives him seventh place on the overall on the grid. The Austrian driver will thus set off alongside and have the chance to attack the overall championship leader, “Alex Fox” (SF Grand Est Mulhouse), who is 37 points clear of him. The Belgian driver, Laurent De Meeus (HR Owen), who drove an excellent qualifying session at his home circuit, will start from third in class and ninth overall.

Programme. Coppa Shell Race-1 will start this afternoon at 5.15pm, and you can follow it in live streaming on races.ferrari.com.