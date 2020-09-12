De Meeus, the secrets for a return to success

On the eve of the season start, he was expected to be one of the most likely to succeed in Coppa Shell Am, but certain unfortunate episodes saw the top step of the podium remain elusive. Nevertheless, Laurent De Meeus does not give up easily and will try to modify the way he approaches both the qualifying and the race itself for the competition on home soil.

Our usual appointment with some of the weekend’s protagonists begins with a question about the livery of the 488 Challenge Evo in which he competes, which pays tribute to his native land.