De Meeus breaks the spell

Misano 26 settembre 2020

Laurent De Meeus sang the Belgian national anthem at the wheel of his 488 Challenge Evo on his last lap, expressing his joy at a return to victory in the Coppa Shell Am. The H.R. Owen driver’s many brilliant performances this season ended prematurely due to spins or retirements. However, at Misano, De Meeus managed to maximise the result while maintaining concentration and a pace very similar to that of the Coppa Shell drivers. We recorded his comments at the end of the thirty-minute race.