Silverstone, 23 September 2017 – The Corse Clienti 2018 calendars are packed with great classics, firsts and welcome returns. The Challenge North America and Asia-Pacific schedules were unveiled in recent days and then during a gala evening at Silverstone came the turn of the Challenge Europe, the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti. Ferrari activities will take place on 20 tracks.The 2018 season of the European championship of the world's most famous one-make series will return to its traditional start in Monza on the weekend of 23 to 25 March. Then in late April the championship goes to Silverstone in the UK. This will be followed from 11 to 13 May by Spa-Francorchamps and the Ferrari Racing Days, the main event of the European season which expects a record number of F1 Clienti and XX Programmes cars. In early summer one of the season's big innovation, the night races that will be held at Misano from 8 to 10 June. From 20 to 22 July the 488 Challenge drivers will go to Brno for the time since 2014, while after the summer break the competition will move on the Barcelona track after twenty years, a stage bound to attract competitors and the public.The 2018 season will kick off with the North American series, which after a year's break will again be the support race for the prestigious 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the most important races on the endurance scene. From 8 to 11 March the championship will be in Austin for the North American Ferrari Racing Days, while from 3 to 6 May it will be at Laguna Seca. June will see the inevitable coincidence with the Canadian Formula 1 Grand Prix, while before the summer break the series will race at the legendary Watkins Glen, one of the continent's most glamorous tracks. Before the Finali Mondiali, whose venue is yet to be announced, comes a welcome return to Road Atlanta with its thrilling climbs and descents.The Challenge Asia-Pacific also has an exciting calendar, opening together with the Formula 1 world championship at the Albert Park circuit in Melbourne, Australia, from 22 to 25 March. Two weeks later the Ferrari Challenge will make its first appearance in New Zealand, at Hampton Downs, while the classic Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai will take place from 24 to 27 May. A Ferrari Racing Days will be also held at Fuji (from 29 June to 1 July), with the 488 Challenges battling it out in the shadow of Japan's sacred mountain. In late August, the fifth round will be back in the Land of the Rising Sun, but at Suzuka, the world's most famous "figure eight" layout track. Before the Finali Mondiali, the final round of the season will again be held alongside Formula 1, on the occasion of the Singapore Grand Prix (14-16 September).The XX Programmes and F1 Clienti calendar is also exciting and spectacular, with nine events plus the Finali Mondiali. It opens in Austin with the Ferrari Racing Days from 9 to 11 March. The following week sees two days of tests (15 to 16 March) on the legendary Road Atlanta track. In April, the scene shifts back to Italy for a special event at Imola from 20 to 22, while May will of course include the Ferrari Racing Days in Shanghai. Late June sees a return to Asia for the Ferrari Racing Days at Fuji from 29 June to 1 July, while before the summer break customers can compete on the demanding turns at Brno for a two-day event that promises to be very interesting. The season's finale comes when the cars of the XX Programmes and F1 Clienti go to Barcelona (18 to 19 September) and the Paul Ricard (2 to 3 October).