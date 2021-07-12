Coppa Shell Race 2 Podium Interviews at Snetterton

At the end of the prize-giving ceremony we listened to the thoughts of the protagonists of the final race of the weekend in Snetterton.

Paul Simmerson, 1st Coppa Shell Race 2: “I’d like to thank the guys in my garage. They got the car set-up right today and that really helped me to beat Graham (de Zille). I think the pace came from a lucky T-shirt Paul (Rogers) gave me…so I think I will be wearing it again next week!”

Graham de Zille, 2nd Coppa Shell Race 2: “It was mighty ugly today; many apologies to Andie (Stokoe) who I had a bit of a red mist moment with - I was so excited about getting up and alongside Paul (Hogarth) I didn’t think there was another car there, so, sorry Andie!”

Paul Rogers, 3rd Coppa Shell Race 2: “Yeah it was a good race, I was a little bit slower compared to yesterday, but well done to Paul (Simmerson)”