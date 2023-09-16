Comments from Trofeo Pirelli Race-1 podium

Eliseo Donno, winner Trofeo Pirelli: “I managed an excellent start. I held first position from the first lap, leading the race. Immediately after the Safety Car, there was a bit of a melee, but I still managed to hold onto first place. It’s a dream for me to be here at Spa because, before today, I had only seen this circuit on TV, for the 24 Hours or F1. It’s wonderful to be here and to experience this feeling. The atmosphere in the paddock, the areas around the track, everything is exciting. The team also told me: ‘At Spa you experience different feelings than at other tracks’, and that’s exactly what I experienced today. I took pole, a fast lap and won the race. We’ll just have to wait and see what happens tomorrow. Thanks to my entire team, my family and all the people who support me.”

Thomas Fleming, runner-up Trofeo Pirelli: “It was an excellent race, a real event for us drivers. The series of turns on the track around the halfway point worked in my favour, but unfortunately, we didn’t start well, which lost precious time. During the race, I didn’t want to push too hard because I didn’t want to wear out the tyres, so it wasn’t easy to hold the position until the end. But I’m happy for me and the team: another podium and more points.”

Adrian Sutil, third Trofeo Pirelli: “I started third and finished third. The two cars ahead of me were simply too fast, so I concentrated on holding my position. A difficult race, no question, with a lot of cars around, and a lot of traffic. I had to work extremely hard to stay on track and stay on line.”