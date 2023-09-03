Comments from the Race 2 podium at Silverstone

Paul Rogers, second place Coppa Shell: “You can’t underestimate how wet and hot you get, but it was fun, you know! It was a really fun race, it was so close, and there’s 4 or 5 guys that could be on the podium, 6 probably! We all kind of got bunched up. Luckily, there were no bumps and everyone was safe, and we all got to the end. 1, 2, and 3 on the podium really deserve it.” Chris Smith, third place Coppa Shell: “That was difficult! Coming from the back – very difficult. Pleased we did it, determination there, I said I was going to get to the front, and we managed to do it. Two podiums going into Spa!”