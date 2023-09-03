Ferrari logo
Comments from the Race 2 podium at Silverstone

Silverstone 03 settembre 2023

On the second day on track at Silverstone the name of the winner of the Trofeo Pirelli did not change: in Race 2 Carl Cavers was once again on the top step of the podium. In the Coppa Shell, it was Paul Simmerson who celebrated at the end of a hard-fought race.

Carl Cavers, Trofeo Pirelli winner.

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Yeah! Look, I'm so happy. I got good, valuable points this weekend which all helps towards the championship. It all comes down to the last round in Spa, but we’ve still got a nice lead there. Two second positions – I'm happy enough!”

H. Sikkens, third place Trofeo Pirelli.

Paul Simmerson, Coppa Shell winner

Paul Rogers, second place Coppa Shell: “You can’t underestimate how wet and hot you get, but it was fun, you know! It was a really fun race, it was so close, and there’s 4 or 5 guys that could be on the podium, 6 probably! We all kind of got bunched up. Luckily, there were no bumps and everyone was safe, and we all got to the end. 1, 2, and 3 on the podium really deserve it.” Chris Smith, third place Coppa Shell: “That was difficult! Coming from the back – very difficult. Pleased we did it, determination there, I said I was going to get to the front, and we managed to do it. Two podiums going into Spa!”