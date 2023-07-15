Comments from the Race 1 podium at Suzuka

Kazutaka Miura and Yuji Ueda, two rookies, delivered a stunning performance to the Suzuka crowd in the sweltering mid-summer heat by winning the Coppa Shell and Coppa Shell Am categories respectively.

Yudai Uchida, first classified Trofeo Pirelli: “Starting from pole position, I swiftly secured the lead and maintained it throughout the race. I was conscious in preserving my tyres while taking in consideration the remaining time of the the race. Despite the scorching heat, my regular physical training enabled me to remain competitive and push forward to claim a rewarding outcome under the tough conditions”.

Motohiro Kotani , first classified Trofeo Pirelli Am: “After reviewing the setup of the car and making some improvements, I was determined to earn a victory. I dedicated extra time to practice on the simulator, and was rewarded with success after today's race. Despite the hot conditions, I'm motivated to keep striving towards future victories”.

Kazutaka Miura, first classified Coppa Shell: “I managed to reach an incredible feat in my opening race of the season: achieving winning honours at the famed Suzuka Circuit. After a gruelling year of practice, I wasn't able to secure pole position, yet despite that, my lap times were still competitive, so I opted to hold onto my tyres for the main race - a call which ultimately proved to be a success as I was able to drive to the checkered flag and take home the victory”.

Yuji Ueda, first classified Coppa Shell Am: “Competing in the thrilling 30-minute race and pushing my car to its limits in the intense heat has been an absolute thrill. I have high hopes for tomorrow's Race 2, especially as I've been preparing for this moment for almost a year. All my hard work in simulator sessions and the introductory single-seater races at Suzuka Circuit have led me to this point, and I couldn't be more excited”.