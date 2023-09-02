Comments from the Race 1 podium at Silverstone

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “It was a good race, I struggled at the end… To be honest, you want to secure championship points but at the same time, you want to get first. I was trying hard, but Carl got me into the wrong end of Turn 2”.

Faisal Al-Faisal, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I feel amazing. I mean, we ended up 11th [in Q1] and we fought just to enjoy the race with no pressure. We started overtaking one by one, and then we see the possibility. I think we’ve been able to do it and I'm so happy.”

Chris Smith, Coppa Shell winner: