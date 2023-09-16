Comments from Race 1 podium at Spa in Ferrari Challenge UK

Andrew Morrow, second place Trofeo Pirelli: “Faisal got a good start and just managed to slip away. I managed to stay with him, I did wonder something through Sector 2, but just failed to get past. A couple of times coming up the back straight I was right on his tail, but it takes a lot of courage there to try and make a move. It was a good race. Well done to Faisal – he deserves it”.

Carl Cavers, third place Trofeo Pirelli: “I think Andrew’s got the championship sewed up, but it was nice to put Qualifying behind us and have a good battle with the race. I'm sure everyone saw in Q1 I came off on Turn 14/15, because I hit fluid that dropped out of Andrew’s car, otherwise we’d have been on pole! Al-Faisal – is quick anyway, but today he didn’t put a foot wrong. All credit to him on his first win – Andrew and I were battling but there was no way of finding a way past him. Let’s do it all again tomorrow and find out what happens!”





Robert Rees, Coppa Shell winner.

