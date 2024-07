The first round of the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli Europe ended with success for Bence Valint in the Trofeo Pirelli and Henrik Viol in the Am class. Victories for Henry Hassid in the Coppa Shell and Zois Skrimpias in the Coppa Shell Am. Andreas Bøgh-Sorensen was first among the drivers at the wheel of the 488 Challenge Evo. Let's hear from the winners.