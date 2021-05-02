Comments after Coppa Shell Race-2

We heard from the Coppa Shell Race-2 drivers, who mounted the podium alongside the two winners Christian Kinch and Joakim Olander.

Ernst Kirchmayr, second place, Coppa Shell: “I had the wrong tyres and, after changing them, the situation definitely improved even though, due to the rain that fell before the start, the asphalt conditions were not at all easy. However, I can be satisfied with my position in the standings”.



James Weiland, third place, Coppa Shell: “It was a crazy race. I didn’t think I would manage to secure a podium position, given what happened in the early laps when I ended up off the track. I am leaving Spielberg with two third places. I can be satisfied”.



Miroslav Vyboh, runner-up, Coppa Shell Am: “Unfortunately, there were a few incidents that brought the Safety Car out several times. I am pleased with the race result, given the bad luck I had at Monza. I can’t wait to race again in the next round at Brno”.



Tommy Lindroth, third place, Coppa Shell Am: “Spielberg is a really fantastic circuit. Yesterday the track was in perfect condition, while today it was less good because of the rain. I am leaving Austria with a positive result”.

