Club Competizioni GT resumes at the Mugello Circuit

The 2024 Club Competizioni GT calendar begins anew at Mugello Circuit, welcoming owners of Ferrari cars produced since 1989 to exclusive track events. The Tuscan track hosts the first of eleven scheduled events this year, which will take members to compete on the world's most iconic and prestigious circuits.

The Mugello track will witness 22 iconic cars from the Maranello manufacturer, including the 488 GT Modificata, 488 GT3, 458 Italia GT3, 458 Italia GTE, and 458 Italia GT. The most represented is the 488 GT Modificata – with 12 models present – and among these will be the first one ever delivered in Europe. This limited-edition car combines the expertise and technologies of the 488 GT3 and 488 GTE, surpassing technical and sporting regulations to unleash its full capabilities, on the tracks, during non-competitive events.

The entry list also features the Ferrari 488 GT3, previously driven by official Ferrari driver James Calado, with a track record of victories and championships. Calado is currently making waves in the FIA World Endurance Championship with the 499P. Also featured among the 488 GT3s is the car that propelled Liam Lawson to near victory in the 2021 DTM championship with the Red Bull AF Corse team. Despite securing second place overall, Lawson clinched the junior and team titles.