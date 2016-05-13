13 maggio 2016

Fasano, 13 May 2016 - The 59th Coppa Selva of Fasano has a full slate of registered competitors. The starting field for the Puglia race, organised by Scuderia Egnathia Corse is rich in numbers and includes quality contenders, both for the overall standing and for all classes of competition. It is the second round of the Campionato Italiano Velocità Montagna [Italian Hill Climb Championship], a not-to-be-missed event for the best driver in the speciality, because of the hidden dangers that make the 5.5 km course as demanding as it is captivating and spectacular, with a gradient of 4.7% and a change of elevation between the start and the finish line of 257 metres. Schedule. The event enters its core phase today, with the checks that will take place at the Selva from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and from 2 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Two reconnaissance climbs will be held on Saturday starting at 9:30 a.m., to allow the drivers to familiarise themselves with the course. The 59th edition of the Coppa Selva di Fasano will start on Sunday at 900 a.m. GT group. Lucio Peruggini, from Foggia, will be on home turf at the wheel of the Ferrari 458 in GT3 version with which he won his début race in CIVM. The incumbent champion Roberto Ragazzi will charge again in Fasano. The Padua driver, new standard-bearer of Scuderia Vesuvio, will drive the 458 Challenge set up by Superchallenge as the leading contender. After his début in the Marche region, Luca Gaetani, the driver from Veneto who races for Vimotorsport, will also be a driver to watch with his Ferrari 458 GT Cup, even though he is in the learning phase. Nappi in contention. The E1-E2SH group, the nursery of top contenders, is already in fireworks mode. The Neapolitan Piero Nappi, who boasts a record of successes at the Puglia race with the Ferrari 550, will be very active in this class. As tradition demands, the Trofeo VIP [VIP Trophy] will also be held in Fasano; it is reserved to TV personalities, guests who challenge each other's driving skills on the demanding course.