30 dicembre 2016

Maranello, 30 December 2016 – Ferrari.com continues the 2016 Ferrari Challenge North America season review with second of the three episodes. Today we talk about Trofeo Pirelli Am. Johnson starts on a high. The Trofeo Pirelli Am title race in the Challenge North America was undecided until the last outing of the season. Two drivers went to Daytona separated by just three points, but there were a total of four title contenders in the final round. Steve Johnson (Ferrari of Fort Lauderdale) opened the season in grand style, with a double at Daytona and another victory in Race-1 at Sonoma. Weiland shines. Patrice Brisebois (Ferrari of Quebec) took the spoils in the second race of Round 2, while COTA saw James Weiland come to the fore, involved more than ever in the Ferrari Challenge and who will have appeared in at least one round of all three championships. Weiland won twice in Texas and also topped the standings. The Lime Rock event saw wins for Arthur Romanelli (The Collection) and Marc Muzzo (Ferrari of Ontario) putting them back in contention for the title even though the two of Homestead races swung things again in favour of Johnson whose win and a third place gave him a three-point lead over Weiland, second twice. Muzzo won Race-2 and was in the fight like Romanelli. Finali Mondiali. At the Finali Mondiali Weiland won Friday’s Race-1 in front of Johnson taking the lead in the standings. On Saturday Johnson was able to finish third in front of Weiland but the Boardwalk Ferrari driver with a fourth place won the championship by a single point.