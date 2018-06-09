09 giugno 2018

Misano Adriatico, 9 June 2018 - The second day of competition at the Misano World Circuit saw Fabienne Wohlwend in the Trofeo Pirelli Am, Eric Cheung in the Coppa Shell and Murat Cuhadaroglu in the Coppa Shell Am all repeat their victories in Race-1. Trofeo Pirelli. The day opened with the Trofeo Pirelli, which saw David Fumanelli start by storming ahead of poleman Bjorn Grossmann (Octane 126) and Nicklas Nielsen (Formula Racing). Unfortunately, the Italian driver in Rossocorsa car no. 2 was adjudged to have jumped the flag and penalised with a drive-through. At the start Nielsen pulled ahead of Grossmann but the German driver mounted a determined fight back to regain his position. With Fumanelli penalised, third place on the podium went to the other Formula Racing driver, Johnny Laursen. Pirelli Am. In the Trofeo Pirelli Am, John Dhillon (Formula Racing) and Martin Nelson (Scuderia Autoropa) collided at the start, while Chris Froggatt (Ferrari GB - H.R. Owen) overtook polewoman Fabienne Wohlwend (Octane 126). However, the driver from Liechtenstein soon recovered first place, with Froggatt relegated to second. Third saw a tough fight between Tommaso Rocca (Rossocorsa) and Christian Overgaard (Baron Motorsport) with the Dane getting the better of his opponent in the final stages when he even challenged Froggatt for second. Coppa Shell. The second race on the programme, the Coppa Shell, started with a multiple accident that knocked out half the grid. Fortunately no one was hurt even though proceedings suspended for several minutes and resumed only after the track was cleared of debris. Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) won for the second consecutive day, finishing ahead of Christophe Hurni (Team Zenith Sion-Lausanne) and Christian Kinch (Gohm Motorsport BB). Shell Am. Murat Cuhadaroglu also notched up his second triumph of the weekend in the Coppa Shell Am. The Kessel Racing driver finished ahead of the Czech Republic’s Dusan Palcr and Sweden’s Ingvar Mattsson. The fifth round of the Ferrari Challenge Europe will take place in Brno, Czech Republic, from 22 to 22 July.

