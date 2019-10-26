The second race of the Ferrari Challenge Europe weekend at Mugello saw a trio of outings for the Safety Car following three contacts between the drivers. Niccolò Schirò emerged triumphant at the end of a very tense race. Louis Prette claimed the final win in the Trofeo Pirelli, while Henrik Jansen took the Coppa Shell title.

Trofeo Pirelli. Niccolò Schirò (Rossocorsa) won Race-2, but Louis Prette (Formula Racing) clinched first place in the final class standings. Initially, the title went to Schirò because Prette suffered a 25-second penalty for overtaking when the Safety Car was out, slipping a few positions in the order of arrival. Subsequently, the stewards applied another penalty, this time to Sam Smeeth (Baron Motorsport). This decision moved Prette into fourth position, giving him the points needed to claim title.

Bjorn Grossmann class (Octane 126) crossed the line second in the class, followed by Adam Carroll (Ferrari Budapest), who clocked the fastest lap. The driver also fought for the race win but suffered a drive-through for overtaking under the yellow flags.

Trofeo Pirelli Am. Emanuele Maria Tabacchi celebrated the title he clinched in the Trofeo Pirelli Am on Friday with victory in Race-2. Johnny Laursen (Formula Racing) and Frederik Espersen (Forza Racing) also mounted the class podium.

Coppa Shell Am. Henrik Jansen's repeat win at Mugello secured the Coppa Shell Am title, thanks to the exit of then-leader Agata Smolka (Rossocorsa). The Polish driver bumped Corinna Gostner's car when attempting a pass, wiping both cars out of the race and bringing out the Safety Car. Ingvar Mattsson class (Scuderia Autoropa) finished second in the class, with Alexander Nussbaumer (Scuderia Gohm) third.

Coppa Shell. With the title already claimed by Tani Hanna of Formula Racing, James Weiland (Rossocorsa) won the race ahead of Thomas Gostner (Ineco - MP Racing) and Ernst Kirchmayr (Baron Motorsport).