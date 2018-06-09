09 giugno 2018

Misano, 9 June – We had to wait until Misano for the winner of the 2017 Ferrari Best Livery competition to receive his prize. The model created by Amalgam, a reproduction the Formula Racing team car driven by Johnny Laursen, was thus presented at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli. The livery was the favourite of the guests of the sponsors who voted by postcard in all last season’s races. After the award ceremony for Eric Zang for the Ferrari Challenge Asia Pacific Championship and Brent Holden for the Ferrari Challenge North America, Coppa Shell champion Johnny Laursen received his miniature car with a 488 Challenge matt red and white livery. We had to wait until the fourth round of the season because Laursen decided to appear in fewer races in 2018 and made his seasonal debut at Misano. On the circuit’s starting grid, head of Ferrari Attività Sportive GT, Antonello Coletta, presented Laursen with a 1:8 scale reproduction of his 488 Challenge, one of the most coveted prizes among Ferrari Challenge drivers.